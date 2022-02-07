हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi blasts Congress in Lok Sabha: 'You have decided not to come in power for 100 years'

PM Narendra Modi today blasted Congress over multiple issues, saying that the states that once rejected the party never accepted them back again. PM Modi said that states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jharkhand and Bihar never voted the Congress to power after rejecting them once.  

PM Narendra Modi blasts Congress in Lok Sabha: 'You have decided not to come in power for 100 years'
PM Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha today (7-02-2022)

PM Narendra Modi today blasted Congress over multiple issues, saying that the states that once rejected the party never accepted them back again. PM Modi said that states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jharkhand and Bihar never voted the Congress to power after rejecting them once.  

"Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago," PM Narendra Modi said.  "In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Benga voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further slammed Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly creating panic and triggering migrants crisis during the first Covid wave.  "There's a party in Delhi that sent its vehicles in slums, and said that there's a big crisis, run," PM Modi said.  

