PM Narendra Modi condemns killing of BJP workers in J&K’s Kulgam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killing of three local BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, "I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace."

I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/uSfsUP3n3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

Three local BJP leaders were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Qazigund area of J&K's Kulgam district on Thursday evening. Jammu and Kashmir police said that around 8.20 pm the police received information about a terror crime incident at a village in YK Pora where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers.

The BJP workers have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker) and Umer Ramzan Hajam son of Mohd Ramzan resident of YK Pora (BJP worker) at Eidgah YK Pora due to which they got injured.

As per sources, terrorists fired on them when they were in a car after which they were shifted to a local hospital. Fida succumbed and was declared brought dead while two other later succumbed.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to expressed anguish over the killings, he said that the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts can not be justified.

He assured all the possible help from the government to the bereaved families. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.