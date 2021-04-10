हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi condoles death of 4 people in Cooch Behar firing, accuses TMC of instigating violence

PM Narendra Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating people against the central forces. 

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of four people in a firing allegedly by central forces in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday (April 10). 

Addressing an election rally in North Bengal, PM Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating people against the central forces. He further requested the Election Commission to take stern action against those responsible for the incident and blamed the ruling TMC for perpetrating violence during the polls. 

"What happened in Cooch Behar is unfortunate and sad. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and urge the Election Commission to take stern action against those responsible for the incident,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. 

"Mamata Didi and her TMC goons have become jittery because of ground swell of support for BJP," he added. 

Four persons were killed after CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles" in Cooch Behar district, PTI reported. 

Meanwhile, CRPF has refuted reports that its troops were responsible for the firing incident in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, ANI reported. 

"Regarding recent incident being reported in media about the killing of 4 civilians outside booth 126, Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar, it's clarified that CRPF component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way,'' the CRPF said.

The incident took place in Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior district police officer said.

"Didi, this violence, the tactic of instigating people to attack the security forces, the tactic of obstructing the polling process will not protect you. You have to go out of power. Didi is asking people to attack and gherao security forces who are here to protect the rights of the people of the state," the PM said. 

Attacking Banerjee, he added, “Didi and TMC's whims and fancies will not be allowed in Bengal...The time has come to change the kind of political environment that has been created in Bengal for decades. Now Bengal will be freed from Tolabaz. Bengal will be freed from syndicates, Bengal will be freed from cut-money.”

(With inputs from agencies)

