PM Narendra Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal CM for third term

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 5) congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive tenure. 

Putting out a tweet, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister.”

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her oath at a low-key ceremony held at Raj Bhawan. After Banerjee’s swearing-in ceremony, Dhankhar congratulated her and said, “I congratulate Mamata Ji on her third term. Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large. I have every hope that the CM on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law.”

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, only selective people were invited to the ceremony. Invitations for the programme were sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose, an official said on Tuesday.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and party leader Firhad Hakim were also among the invitees. 

Meanwhile, the rest of the cabinet and the council of ministers will be sworn in on May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

TMC created a landslide victory by winning 213 of 292 seats while  BJP, finished second with 77 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

