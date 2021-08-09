PM Narendra Modi continuously working for all-round development of India, says Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi releasing the ninth instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Prime Minister is continuously working for the all-round development of India.

"Nation is a witness to the fact that PM Modi has been continuously working for the all-round development of the nation," Tomar said.

The Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare also talked about PM Modi encouraging the Indian athletes before the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

He said, "When the Olympics was going to be held this year, he held discussions with the athletes and players before that and encouraged them."

"As a result of hard work and dedication of players and PM's encouragement, India bagged many medals at Olympics. It won't be an exaggeration if I say that this is India's best performance in the history of the Olympics," Tomar added.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi released the ninth instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme via video-conferencing which will enable the transfer of over Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore farmer families.

This is to be noted that the PM-KISAN scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. In a financial year, the PM-KISAN instalment is credited thrice.

Live TV