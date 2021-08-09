हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi continuously working for all-round development of India, says Narendra Singh Tomar

The Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare also talked about PM Modi encouraging the Indian athletes before the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 

PM Narendra Modi continuously working for all-round development of India, says Narendra Singh Tomar
File Photo

New Delhi: On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi releasing the ninth instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Prime Minister is continuously working for the all-round development of India. 

"Nation is a witness to the fact that PM Modi has been continuously working for the all-round development of the nation," Tomar said.

The Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare also talked about PM Modi encouraging the Indian athletes before the Tokyo Olympics 2020

He said, "When the Olympics was going to be held this year, he held discussions with the athletes and players before that and encouraged them."

"As a result of hard work and dedication of players and PM's encouragement, India bagged many medals at Olympics. It won't be an exaggeration if I say that this is India's best performance in the history of the Olympics," Tomar added. 

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi released the ninth instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme via video-conferencing which will enable the transfer of over Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore farmer families.

This is to be noted that the PM-KISAN scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. In a financial year, the PM-KISAN instalment is credited thrice.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiNarendra Singh Tomar
Next
Story

ED attaches Rs 4 crore Pune land in money laundering case against businessman Avinash Bhosale

Must Watch

PT18M38S

Badi Bahas: 'Self-Rule' is the new tool of separatism?