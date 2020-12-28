PM Narendra Modi flags off 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra's Sangola to West Bengal's Shalimar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 28, 2020) flagged off the 100th 'Kisan Rail' from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal.

"I congratulate crores of farmers of the country. Despite COVID-19 challenge Kisan Rail network has expanded in the last four months and got its 100th rail now," expressed PM Modi.

He added, "Kisan Rail is a big step towards empowering the farmers and increasing their income."

PM Modi said that the Kisan Rail Service will also increase the strength of the country's cold supply chain and said that the Kisan Rail is like a moving cold storage facility. "Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish etc can be safely transported from one place to another in time," stated the Prime Minister.

किसान रेल सेवा, देश के किसानों की आमदनी बढ़ाने की दिशा में भी एक बहुत बड़ा कदम है। इससे खेती से जुड़ी अर्थव्वस्था में बड़ा बदलाव आएगा। इससे देश की कोल्ड सप्लाई चेन की ताकत भी बढ़ेगी: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 28, 2020

किसान रेल चलता फिरता कोल्ड स्टोरेज भी है। यानि इसमें फल हो, सब्ज़ी हो, दूध हो, मछली हो, यानि जो भी जल्दी खराब होने वाली चीजें हैं, वो पूरी सुरक्षा के साथ एक जगह से दूसरी जगह पहुंच रही हैं: PM#100thKisanRail — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 28, 2020

The multi-commodity train service reportedly carried vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, and onions. It also carried fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc.

This is to be noted that the Centre has also extended a subsidy of 50% on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

India's first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, 2020, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur, whereas, the first Kisan Rail from south India chugged off from Anantapuramu on September 9 carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits to Azadpur Mandi in the national capital.

Subsequently, its frequency was also increased from weekly to three days a week.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal were also present on the occasion.

Live TV