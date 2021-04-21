PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on Ram Navami, urges everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 21) greeted the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The Prime Minister also urged the citizens to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, saying that “the message of Lord Ram to all of us is that they should follow the appropriate behaviour.”

PM Modi in his tweet in Hindi wrote, “Happy Ram Navami. May lord Shri Ram's unbounded compassion for the countrymen continue forever. Jai Shriram!”

रामनवमी की मंगलकामनाएं। देशवासियों पर भगवान श्रीराम की असीम अनुकंपा सदा बनी रहे। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

The greetings was followed by another tweet which read, “Today is Ram Navami and the message of lord Shri Ram to all of us will be to follow the COVID-19 protocols. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, please follow all the measures. Remember the mantra of 'medicine, even strictness'.”

आज रामनवमी है और मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम का हम सभी को यही संदेश है कि मर्यादाओं का पालन करें। कोरोना के इस संकट काल में, कोरोना से बचने के जो भी उपाय हैं, कृपया करके उनका पालन कीजिए। 'दवाई भी, कड़ाई भी' के मंत्र को याद रखिए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

