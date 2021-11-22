PM Narendra Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday on Monday (November 22, 2021).

PM Modi in his post said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the Indian politics.

"Happy Birthday to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He has made an important contribution to the politics of the country. I wish him a healthy and long life.," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी को जन्मदिन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। देश की राजनीति में उन्होंने अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। मैं उनके स्वस्थ एवं सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2021

Former Union minister, Mulayam Singh, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers perform 'havan' and cut a cake at the party office in Lucknow today to celebrate party's founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) workers perform 'havan' and cut a cake at the party office to celebrate party's founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday today. pic.twitter.com/dgO9qqFevq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2021

