Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi greets Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday on Monday (November 22, 2021). 

PM Modi in his post said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the Indian politics.

"Happy Birthday to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He has made an important contribution to the politics of the country. I wish him a healthy and long life.," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi. 

Former Union minister, Mulayam Singh, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers perform 'havan' and cut a cake at the party office in Lucknow today to celebrate party's founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday.

