PM Narendra Modi greets Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya on their statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted northeastern states on their statehood day. PM Modi said that these states have traversed the growth trajectory in the last few years. He wished the states for continuing the growth momentum.

"On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Wishing the people of Manipur, PM Modi said, "Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. The state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Manipur keeps strengthening India’s growth trajectory."

PM Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Meghalaya. "Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come," said PM Modi.

Meghalaya and Tripura will go to the polls this year. While the BJP is the ruling party in Tripura, it is in alliance with the NPP in Meghalaya. However, the NPP has decided to go to the assembly polls all alone this year.