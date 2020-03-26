PM Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with Qatar Amir on COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar Amir Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani and discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and its social and economic impact. They exchanged notes on the measures taken in their respective countries to contain the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister also informed him about the recent regional initiatives among the SAARC countries and the Virtual Summit among G20 leaders.

Both the leaders expressed hope that the efforts and the measures being taken to stop the spread of the disease by all affected countries, would yield early and positive results. They emphasised the importance of international solidarity and information-sharing in fighting the pandemic.

The Prime Minister thanked Thani for his personal attention to the welfare of the Indian nationals living and working in Qatar, particularly in the present situation. The Amir assured the Prime Minister about the safety and welfare of all Indian expatriates in Qatar.

Prime Minister Modi and the Amir agreed to maintain regular contact and consultation on the evolving situation.