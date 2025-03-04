PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates And Visits Vantara: A Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation, And Conservation Centre In Gujarat

Vantara is home to more than 2,000 species and over 1.5 lakh rescued, endangered, and threatened animals.

PM explored various facilities at the centre. He closely interacted with various species of animals that have been rehabilitated there.

PM visited the wildlife hospital at Vantara and saw the veterinary facilities, which are equipped with MRI, CT scans, ICUs, among others, and also house multiple departments, including Wildlife Anesthesia, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endoscopy, Dentistry, and Internal Medicine.

Here, he played with and fed various species, including Asiatic Lion cubs, a White Lion cub, a Clouded Leopard cub (a rare and endangered species), and a Caracal cub, among others.

The White Lion cub, which was fed by PM Modi, was born at the centre after its mother was rescued and brought to Vantara for care.

The Caracals, which were once abundant in India, are now becoming a rare sight. In Vantara, Caracals are bred under a breeding program in captivity for their preservation and are later released into the wild.

PM visited the MRI room at the hospital and witnessed an Asiatic Lion undergoing an MRI. He also visited the Operation Theatre, where a Leopard was undergoing a life-saving surgery after being hit by a car on the highway and brought here after rescue.

The rescued animals at the centre are kept in places that closely mirror their natural habitat. Some of the key conservation initiatives undertaken at the centre include the Asiatic Lion, Snow Leopard, and One-Horned Rhinoceros, among others.

PM had several close interactions with various ferocious animals. He sat face to face with a Golden Tiger, four Snow Tigers (brothers who were rescued from a circus where they were forced to perform tricks), a White Lion, and a Snow Leopard.

PM patted an Okapi, came face-to-face with Chimpanzees in an open environment (rescued from a facility where they were kept as pets), hugged and lovingly played with Orangutans that were earlier kept in an overcrowded facility, saw up close a Hippopotamus underwater, observed crocodiles, walked among Zebras, and fed a Giraffe and a Rhino calf. The One-Horned Rhino calf was orphaned after its mother died at the facility.

He also saw a large Python, a unique two-headed snake, a two-headed Turtle, a Tapir, Leopard cubs (left in an agricultural field and later spotted by villagers and rescued), a Giant Otter, a Bongo (antelope), and Seals. He observed elephants in their jacuzzi.

The hydrotherapy pools support the recovery of elephants suffering from arthritis and foot problems, improving their mobility.

He also saw the workings of the elephant hospital, which is the largest such hospital in the world.

PM Modi released parrots that had been rescued at the centre.

He also interacted with doctors, supporting staff, and workers who are managing various facilities at the centre.