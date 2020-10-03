PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh shortly after 10 am on Saturday (October 03, 2020).

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering at Sissu, Lahaul Valley.

The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

At 9.02 km, it is touted to be the longest highway tunnel in the world. it will connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley and will ensure movement throughout the year. Earlier, the Valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 kilometres and will cut the travel time by nearly four to five hours.

The Prime Minister also enquired about the construction process, layout and other details about the Tunnel from the Army officials present.