Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates dairy complex at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat's Banaskantha

PM Modi inaugurated a dairy complex at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat's Banaskantha on Tuesday. 

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates dairy complex at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat&#039;s Banaskantha
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 19, 2022) inaugurated the state-of-the-art dairy complex at Banas Dairy Sankul in Gujarat's Banaskantha.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Banaskantha today. 

Earlier today, PM Modi also expressed his pride in the dairy stating it is a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. Taking to Twitter, he shared glimpses of his visit to Dairy in 2016. 

"I am delighted to be visiting Banas Dairy yet again. I last visited the Dairy in 2016. At that time a series of products of the Dairy was launched. I also visited the Dairy in 2013. Here are glimpses from both programmes," PM Modi tweeted. 

PM Modi also noted that in the last several years, the Banas Dairy has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. 

"I would like to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hard work and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable. Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation and the results are for all to see," he tweeted. 

Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, Banaskantha, Gujarat, Banas Dairy Sankul
