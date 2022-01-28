PM Narendra Modi inspects Guard of Honour, reviews March Past by NCC cadets at Cariappa Ground

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital around 12 Noon on Friday.

Prime Minister also inspects the Guard of Honour, reviews March Past by NCC contingents pic.twitter.com/OPH3OQZAbB — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

While addressing the event, the PM said, "I am proud that I was also an active member of NCC. Our govt is taking several steps to strengthen the NCC. A large number of girl cadets participated in the rally, this is the change India is witnessing today."

At the event, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed the March Past by the NCC contingents, and also witnessed the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

#WATCH | NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Nr32B4hKQE — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said the rally will mark the culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

The PM also distributed medals and batons to the NCC candidates after the culmination of the NCC rally.

Best cadets receive medals and batons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the event. pic.twitter.com/UawiH0yz5R — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday in the year when the country is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

