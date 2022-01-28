हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi inspects Guard of Honour, reviews March Past by NCC cadets at Cariappa Ground

PM Modi also distributed medals and batons to the NCC candidates after the culmination of the NCC rally. 

PM Narendra Modi inspects Guard of Honour, reviews March Past by NCC cadets at Cariappa Ground

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital around 12 Noon on Friday.

 

 

While addressing the event, the PM said, "I am proud that I was also an active member of NCC. Our govt is taking several steps to strengthen the NCC. A large number of girl cadets participated in the rally, this is the change India is witnessing today."

At the event, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed the March Past by the NCC contingents, and also witnessed the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

 

 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said the rally will mark the culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

The PM also distributed medals and batons to the NCC candidates after the culmination of the NCC rally. 

 

 

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday in the year when the country is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

