PM Narendra Modi interacts with CMs of ten states, reviews COVID-19 situation in India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of ten states and reviewed the coronavirus COVID-19 situation in the country and further measures required to check its spread on Tuesday (Agust 11, 2020). According to reports, PM Modi's interaction with the Chief Ministers via video-conference began around 11 AM. He interacted with the CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present in the meeting. The meeting assumes significance as these 10 states have a high population density and the idea is to bring down the virus caseload. This is the seventh video conference of the Prime Minister with the states CMs since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is also the first meeting of the PM with chief ministers during Unlock 3.0 on the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March, PM Modi had interacted with the CM and reviewed the coronavirus pandemic in India. During his interaction, the PM had called for strict adherence to Centre's guidelines and the social distancing norms to check the spread of Coronavirus.

India, the third country worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded a spike of 53,601 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the total tally to 22,68,675. The country tested a record over 871 deaths in a single day.

The number of recoveries mounted to almost 16 lakh, more than twice the active cases. Out of the total cases, 6,39,929 are active cases while 15,83,489 have recovered from the disease and 45,257 people have lost their lives in the fight against the deadly virus.

Notably, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day at 47,746. The recovery rate has gone up to 69.79 per cent. On Monday, the government tested 6,98,290 samples. A total of 2,52,81,848 samples have been tested so far.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 5,15,332 cases and 17,757 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,96,901 cases and 4,927 deaths. The southern state is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, the overall number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed the 20 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 7.34 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 2,00,11,186 and the fatalities rose to 7,34,664, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world`s highest number of infections and fatalities at 50,89,416 and 1,63,425, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 30,57,470 infections and 1,01,752 deaths.