PM Narendra Modi biggest 'nautankibaaz' in country: Asaduddin Owaisi on repeal of farm laws

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the repeal of farm laws and called him the biggest 'nautankibaaz’ in the country.

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday (November 21) in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, the AIMIM chief slammed PM Modi saying he entered politics by mistake. "Prime Minister Modi is the biggest 'nautankibaaz' in the country, and by mistake, he has entered politics, else what would have happened to the people of the film industry. All the awards would have been won by Modi,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by PTI.

“After announcing the repeal of three farm laws, the Prime Minister had said that there had been some shortcoming in his 'tapasya' (penance). This tells us what a big actor our Prime Minister is," he added.

Owaisi stated that the real 'tapasya' was done by the farmers during the protests in which around 750 of them died. Further, accusing Modi of withdrawing farm laws to appease farmers, he said the PM never leaves any chance of turning himself into a “hero”.

ALSO READ: Farmers’ protest to continue, SKM to hold key meeting on November 27 to decide future course of action

Meanwhile, Owaisi declared on Sunday that AIMIM will contest 100 out of the 403 assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022.

Owaisi who was in Lucknow told ANI, "Our party has decided to contest elections on 100 seats. We are in talks with one or two more parties and time will tell, if we form an alliance or not. We are surely in a position to win the elections."

Exuding confidence in his party’s win in the high-profile UP polls next year, Owaisi said, "It is true that in Uttar Pradesh, the presence of AIMIM has become very strong. And today, we are in this position that we will win the election and get lots of votes too, InshaAllah.”

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Live TV