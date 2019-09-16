PM Narendra Modi lauds US President Donald Trump’s ‘special gesture’ to participate in ‘Howdy Modi’ event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the "special gesture" of United States President Donald Trump to participate in ‘Howdy Modi’, one of the largest Indian diaspora events in Houston, Texas on September 22. Prime Minister Modi will address the event, which is slated to witness the participation of 50,000 people, mostly Indian Americans.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said the participation of the US President “highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy”.

The ‘Howdy Modi’ event will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas coming Sunday starting 8.30 pm IST.

Earlier, the White House had confirmed Trump's participation saying it underscores the important partnerships between the United States and India.

In a statement, White House said, "In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The event, “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures,” is expected to draw tens of thousands of people."

"It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

The event, which is expected to be bigger than the Madison Square garden diaspora event in New York in 2014, is being hosted by the Texas India forum.

Calling the development "unconventional & unique", Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "It reflects not only closeness & comfort levels in the relationship but also personal chemistry & friendship between PM Modi & President Trump."

Prime Minister Modi will be in US from September 21 to September 27, during which he will also go to New York and address the United Nations General Assembly, meet US CEOS and have a number of bilaterals with world leaders. This is the second time he will be addressing the UNGA. The last time it was in 2014 when he gave the idea of Yoga Day, which has become an annual event being celebrated every on June 21.

In New York, he is expected to have a bilateral with US President Trump. This is the third time they will be having a bilateral this week, after meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka and G7 in France.