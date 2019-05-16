close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi may visit Kedarnath, Badrinath on May 18-19

The Prime Minister might visit Kedarnath on May 18 and offer prayers at Badrinath the following day on May 19, state BJP President Ajay Bhatt said.

PM Narendra Modi may visit Kedarnath, Badrinath on May 18-19
ANI photo

Dehradun: After his whirlwind elections tours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay a two-day visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister might visit Kedarnath on May 18 and offer prayers at Badrinath the following day on May 19, state BJP President Ajay Bhatt said. "This is just a tentative programme," Bhatt said.

In the past five years, after becoming the Prime Minister, Modi has visited Kedarnath several times. He is also taking keen interest in the Kedarnath reconstruction works and often talk to state top government officials in this regard.

Tags:
Narendra ModiKedarnathBadrinathBJPLok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

CBI seeks trial court's nod to conduct further probe into Bofors scam

Must Watch

PT12M35S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 16th May 2019