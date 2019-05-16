PM Narendra Modi may visit Kedarnath, Badrinath on May 18-19

Dehradun: After his whirlwind elections tours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to pay a two-day visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister might visit Kedarnath on May 18 and offer prayers at Badrinath the following day on May 19, state BJP President Ajay Bhatt said. "This is just a tentative programme," Bhatt said.

In the past five years, after becoming the Prime Minister, Modi has visited Kedarnath several times. He is also taking keen interest in the Kedarnath reconstruction works and often talk to state top government officials in this regard.