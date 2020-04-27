PM Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers over COVID-19 lockdown, lauds joint efforts of states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 27) held a meeting with Chief Ministers of different states through video conference to discuss the situation arising due to the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown in the country, and their wishlist if the restrictions are to be eased.

The Chief Ministers who attended the meeting included Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu's E K Palaniswami, Meghalaya' Conard Sangma and Uttarakhand's Trivandrum Singh Rawat.

Among the Union Ministers, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and a few top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry were present at the meeting.

According to the report, except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh, all other states expressed their willingness to lift the COVID-19 lockdown.

This is Modi's fourth such interaction with state chief ministers since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the coronavirus situation and steps taken, both by Centre and the states, to contain the epidemic.

In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said Modi and the chief ministers will be discussing aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation.