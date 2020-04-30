PM Narendra Modi mourns death of ‘powerhouse of talent’ Rishi Kapoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 30) expressed deep shock over the demise of multifaceted actor Rishi Kapoor and said that the actor was a powerhouse of talent who will always be remembered.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his profound grief over the death of veteran popular actor, who had been part of several notable Bollywood films.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted the prime minister.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed sadness over the demise of Rishi Kapoor and said that the "the nation lost a son and industry lost a gem."

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Shri Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb & was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem. pic.twitter.com/vpXvfLO29Q — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday (April 30) morning at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was 67. Rishi was admitted to hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of some breathing problem. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer since 2018. He got treated in the US for a year and had returned to India in September 2019.

Rishi Kapoor, son of Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, had starred in several blockbuster films. He was also a filmmaker. He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.