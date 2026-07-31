Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'I want to forgive youngsters who abuse me': PM Modi releases new Instagram video on anti-paper leak bill, reaches out to youth

'I want to forgive youngsters who abuse me': PM Modi releases new Instagram video on anti-paper leak bill, reaches out to youth

PM Narendra Modi released a new Instagram video addressing youth on anti-paper leak measures, stating he forgives young students criticising him online.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
'I want to forgive youngsters who abuse me': PM Modi releases new Instagram video on anti-paper leak bill, reaches out to youth
Image Credit: PM Modi releases new Instagram video on anti-paper leak bill, reaches out to youth.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'I want to forgive youngsters who abuse me': PM Modi releases new Instagram video on anti-paper leak bill, reaches out to youth
2
3
4
5