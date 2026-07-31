/'I want to forgive youngsters who abuse me': PM Modi releases new Instagram video on anti-paper leak bill, reaches out to youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a fresh video message on Instagram on Friday, addressing the country's youth following the passage of the landmark anti-paper leak legislation in Parliament.
Striking an emotional and reconciliatory tone, the Prime Minister extended a direct olive branch to young students who had expressed anger and frustration online over recent examination irregularities, stating that he holds no ill will towards them and seeks to forgive those who directed abuse at him.
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