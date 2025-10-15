PM Narendra Modi, Other Leaders Mourn Demise of Goa Minister Ravi Naik

Goa Minister Ravi Naik News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Shri Ravi Naik, a minister in the Goa government and a veteran public servant. In a message on social media, he wrote: “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa’s development trajectory. He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Naik, aged 79, succumbed to a cardiac arrest in Ponda, Goa, earlier today.

A longtime figure in Goan politics, Naik served two terms as Chief Minister and held multiple key portfolios over his decades-long career.

Political observers note that Naik’s passing leaves a vacuum in Goan leadership, given his stature and experience. His legacy will largely be remembered for his focus on development and inclusion.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Naik will be remembered for his humility and contribution to public welfare. "Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister, and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s Governance and people. His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti."

Goa Forward Party chief Vijay Sardesai also mourned the death of Naik. "It is with profound sadness that I mourn the untimely passing of Shri Ravi Sitaram Naik — a towering figure in Goa’s public life, whose contributions to governance, representation, and social justice will be remembered with deep respect. Over decades of service, Shri Naik’s journey — from grassroots politics to the Chief Ministership, ministerial responsibilities, and multiple terms in the legislature — bore witness to his steadfast commitment to the people of Goa. In every office he held, he sought to uplift marginalized communities, champion Goan identity, and stand up for the voiceless. His departure leaves a void not only in Goa’s political landscape but also in our collective resolve to further the causes he held dear — particularly those of the Bhandari, Bahujan, and other disadvantaged sections. I had the privilege of maintaining cordial relations with him and his family over the years. His warmth, wisdom, and passion for public service will remain etched in memory. May his noble soul attain sadgati, and may his wife, chil"dren, extended family, friends, and followers be granted the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

Goa Congress said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ravi Naik, former Chief Minister of Goa and Cabinet Minister. A stalwart who dedicated his life to public service, his contribution to Goa’s political journey will always be cherished. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. May his soul rest in peace."