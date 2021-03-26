PM Modi pays homage to Bangladesh war martyrs, says 'They devoted their lives resisting injustice'

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence against Pakistan on Friday (March 26, 2021) and claimed that they devoted their life towards "preserving righteousness and resisting injustice".

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "At the National Martyrs' Memorial, paid homage to the valorous martyrs of Bangladesh. Their struggles and sacrifices are inspiring. They devoted their life towards preserving righteousness and resisting injustice," the prime minister tweeted in both English and Bengali languages," he said, adding, "Also planted an Arjuna Tree sapling."

At the National Martyrs' Memorial, paid homage to the valorous martyrs of Bangladesh. Their struggles and sacrifices are inspiring. They devoted their life towards preserving righteousness and resisting injustice. Also planted an Arjuna Tree sapling. pic.twitter.com/medgw2TT1i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2021

As Army bugles played out at the Last Post, PM Modi stood in solemn silence in front of the National Martyr's memorial at Savar.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the patriotic martyrs of Bangladesh whose glorious sacrifices enabled the birth of this great Nation. May every visitor to this revered ground honour the sacred memory of the millions who were slain but not silenced. Their valour will continue to inspire future generations to fight injustice and defend the cause of righteousness," Modi wrote in the visitor's book at the memorial.

"On behalf of the people of India, I pray that the eternal flame at Savar remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppression," he wrote, reported PTI.

Later, the prime minister met with political leaders from both the ruling Grand Alliance as well as opposition parties.

In a statement issued by MEA, the prime minister as part of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, met political leaders from 14 Party Alliance along with the Convener. They held discussions on diverse issues of bilateral relations which will help to strengthen ties between the two nations.

PM Modi also met the community leaders, including representatives of minorities and 'Mukhtijoddhas', the fighters of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

This is PM Modi's first trip to a foreign country since the novel coronavirus outbreak rocked the world.