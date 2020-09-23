PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his 112th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) paid tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his 112th birth anniversary.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said Dinkar's timeless poems will continue to inspire all. His message in Hindi roughly translates to: "Humble tributes to 'rashtra kavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji on his birth anniversary. His timeless poems will continue to inspire not only literature-lovers but all countrymen."

राष्ट्रकवि रामधारी सिंह दिनकर जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उनकी कालजयी कविताएं साहित्यप्रेमियों को ही नहीं, बल्कि समस्त देशवासियों को निरंतर प्रेरित करती रहेंगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

PM Modi has often cited Dinkar's poetry in his speeches.

Born in Bihar's Simariya in 1908, Dinkar's nationalistic poetry was considered inspirational during India's freedom struggle, and his work remained a source of motivation for politicians and others, including during the movement against Emergency.

Dinkar was greatly influenced by Iqbal, Rabindranath Tagore, Keats, and Milton. He has translated several works of Rabindranath Tagore from Bengali to Hindi.

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar entered politics during the time of India’s struggle for freedom from British rule. Apart from politics, the poet held significant positions in various colleges and universities.

The three-time Rajya Sabha member died in 1974.