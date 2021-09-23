PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a US visit, paid tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary, saying his poems that showed the way to the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for every generation.

In a tweet in Hindi on Thursday (September 23), PM Modi said, "Tributes to 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji on his birth anniversary. His poems which showed the way to the country and society will remain a source of inspiration for every generation."

राष्ट्रकवि रामधारी सिंह दिनकर जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर सादर नमन। देश और समाज को राह दिखाने वाली उनकी कविताएं हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बनी रहेंगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2021

Born at Simariya in Bihar in 1908, Dinkar's poetry was considered inspirational during the freedom struggle, and his work remained a source of motivation for politicians and others, including during the movement against Emergency. The former Rajya Sabha member died in 1974.

Notably, PM Modi is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014. According to him, the visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.

Apart from meeting US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Modi is also scheduled to have separate bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

He was warmly greeted by groups of Indian-Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here on Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength," Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with Indian-American CEOs, adding "It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world."

