/PM Modi posts new Instagram video after Parliament passes anti-paper leak bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Parliament’s passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, calling it a pivotal milestone in safeguarding the country's examination apparatus and vowing uncompromising action against paper leak rackets.
In a video message shared on Instagram shortly after both Houses passed the legislation, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that successive central and state governments have grappled with paper leaks for decades, risking the careers and futures of millions of students.
Addressing the issue of organized exam malpractice, Prime Minister Modi stressed that stringent legal frameworks were essential to dismantle the networks playing with students' futures.
"Paper mafias and gangs involved in paper leaks, those who play with the future of the country's children, will not be spared. There is a need for stringent laws against them."
"For the past several decades, every state and every central government has faced the challenge of paper leaks. As a result, the future of our children has also been put at risk. We are continuously taking one step after another—whether it is reforming the examination system, introducing fast-track measures, or incorporating state suggestions," PM Modi added.
The Parliament cleared the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, following approval in the Rajya Sabha via voice vote amid an Opposition walkout. The Lok Sabha had passed the measure a day earlier.
The amended law establishes stringent punitive frameworks, treating syndicate-led paper leaks as organized crime to ensure fast-tracked prosecution and deter criminal rackets targeting competitive tests.
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