PM Narendra Modi praises Himachal Pradesh for administering first dose of vaccines to 100% population

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 6) said that India is administering 1.25 crore Covid vaccines daily which is higher than the population of several countries, congratulating Himachal Pradesh for making significant progress in administering the first dose of vaccines to 100% of the population.

The Prime Minister interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination programme in the state through a video conference.

He said, "Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Himachal Pradesh has become one of the favorite destinations among youngsters to continue work in 'work from home mode." "The Centre will come up with an online platform for self-help groups. With the help of this platform, women can sell their products across the world," he added.

Interacting with Dr Rahul, posted at the Dodra Kwar Civil Hospital in Shimla district, PM Modi said that 10 per cent of the expenditure can be saved if all 11 shots in a single vial are used while administering Covid vaccines. "Teams were deployed to visit every house to spread awareness about virus and vaccination," says Dr Rahul.

Present on the occasion, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said that the state has made significant progress in administering the first dose of vaccines to 100% population, adding "We aim to administer 2nd dose to all by Nov 30."

Notably, Union Minister and MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur and BJP national president and MP from Jhandutta, JP Nadda, were also present during the PM Modi's interaction with healthcare workers and Covid vaccination beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh, via video conferencing.

(With Agency Inputs)

