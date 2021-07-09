PM Narendra Modi prays for ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh’s speedy recovery, speaks to his grandson

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concerns over former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh’s health, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The Prime Minister also spoke to the grandson of the senior BJP leader and inquired about his health.

Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU at the hospital on Sunday. He was also earlier undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

BJP national president JP Nadda had visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences to meet Kalyan Singh amid concerns over his death. Nadda arrived at Lucknow on Thursday evening and was accompanied by BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a party spokesperson said.

Several ministers and BJP office-bearers, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed Nadda, who from the airport directly went to the hospital and enquired about Kalyan Singh's health.

In an informal chat with mediapersons, the BJP president later said that he has come as he wanted to know about the well-being of Kalyan Singh. The Prime Minister was also ''worried about his health'', Nadda said.

Nadda said that after meeting Kalyan Singh, he felt that his (Kalyan Singh's) health was improving rapidly and he was much better in comparison to Wednesday.

In the conversation with doctors it was found that he is benefitting from the medicines, Nadda said. "We all are confident that Kalyan Singh will get well soon. We pray to God that his health is restored as soon as possible and he should be active in the social life again," Nadda said.

The BJP president also praised the arrangements at the SGPGI and expressed satisfaction over the line of treatment. The hospital, in a bulletin issued on Thursday, said that Kalyan Singh's health is improving.

Kalyan Singh has served as both the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Governor of Rajasthan.

