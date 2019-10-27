PM Narendra Modi prays for good health and prosperity of nation on Diwali

New Delhi: On the occasion of Diwali Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend Diwali wishes to the nation.

His wish read, ''May the festival of light brightens the lives of peoples with good health and prosperity and may there be happiness all around. ''

देशवासियों को दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। रोशनी का यह उत्सव हम सभी के जीवन में नया प्रकाश लेकर आए और हमारा देश सदा सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य से आलोकित रहे। Wishing you all a Happy #Diwali. pic.twitter.com/5nhimk58CO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes, through President's official Twitter handle and wrote ''Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing.''

Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 27, 2019

Other political leaders also conveyed their heartiest greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wishes the nation on the occasion of Diwali and said, ''May this Diwali bring new light and prosperity in the lives of people. Happy Diwali to everyone.''

यह दीपोत्सव सभी के जीवन में नयी रोशनी, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लाए। आप सभी को दीपावली के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/1ac84Pi2VC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 27, 2019

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweet ''Heartiest greetings to all on this auspicious occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health, & prosperity in everyone's life.''

Heartiest greetings to all on this auspicious occasion of #Diwali. May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health, & prosperity in everyone's life. सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं। माँ लक्ष्मी आपके परिवार पर सुख समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद बनाये रखें। pic.twitter.com/PZWAkNxTnR — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 27, 2019