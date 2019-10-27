close

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi prays for good health and prosperity of nation on Diwali

New Delhi: On the occasion of Diwali Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend Diwali wishes to the nation.

His wish read, ''May the festival of light brightens the lives of peoples with good health and prosperity and may there be happiness all around. ''

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes, through President's official Twitter handle and wrote ''Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali. Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing.''

Other political leaders also conveyed their heartiest greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wishes the nation on the occasion of Diwali and said, ''May this Diwali bring new light and prosperity in the lives of people. Happy Diwali to everyone.''

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweet ''Heartiest greetings to all on this auspicious occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights bring happiness, good health, & prosperity in everyone's life.''

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiPresident Ram Nath KovindAmit ShahPiyush GoyalDiwlai wishes
