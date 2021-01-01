PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind greet nation on New Year

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished.

"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.

Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind too wished the nation on New Year 2021. Taking to Twitter, Kovind wrote: "Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly."

Further, he wrote: "Let us continue to work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation’s progress."