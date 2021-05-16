PM Narendra Modi speaks to CM of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP, Puducherry to take stock of COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 16) spoke to chief ministers of three states and one union territory including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry to discuss the COVID-19 situation there.

The Uttar Pradesh CMO informed that PM Modi held a detailed review on various issues including oxygen supply, free vaccination to every person and vaccine wastage.

“During the discussion, received guidance from the PM on issues including oxygen supply, free vaccination to every person and on how to stop vaccine wastage in the State,” the UP CMO tweeted.

In his discussion with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, the latter said that coronavirus testing has been increased in the state. “The positivity rate is steadily declining, attention is being paid to rural areas of the State,” Baghel was quoted as saying by ANI. He added that additional teams have been deployed in the areas where the infections are still on the rise.

Baghel also urged the PM to ensure an adequate amount of coronavirus vaccines to the state.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the ten states that reported 74.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. While Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are among the ten states that cumulatively account for 74.69 per cent of India`s total active cases.

UP and Rajasthan are among the ten states that account for 75.55 per cent of the new COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry stated.

On May 8, PM Modi had dialled Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the states.

(With inputs from wires)

