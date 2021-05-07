PM Narendra Modi speaks to CMs of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 7) spoke to Chief Ministers of three states - Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura and discussed the situation related to coronavirus COVID-19, ANI quoted government sources as saying.

On May 6, the Prime Minister had dialled Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana besides the lieutenant governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry and took stock of the COVID-19 situation in their states.

The prime minister's interaction with Chief Ministers is part of his exercise to deal with the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, reacting to the telephone conversation on COVID-19 situation, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took a dig at PM Modi, and saidthat he just did his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ instead of discussing the situation in the state. Soren said this after getting a call from PM Modi on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday. He added that the PM should have talked business.

"Today the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his 'Mann Ki Baat'. It would have been better if he would have talked business and heard the issues," the Jharkhand Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Official sources said Soren was unhappy as he was not allowed to present the issues concerning his state before PM Modi and instead, it was only the Prime Minister who talked about the COVID-19 situation.

India COVID-19 infection climbs to 2.14 crore, active cases crosses 36-lakh mark

With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases being reported in a day, India's infection tally climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active case count crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll from the pandemic has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

