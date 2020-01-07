PM Narendra Modi speaks with Donald Trump, says India-US relations built on trust, grown from strength to strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the relationship between India and the US is built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, adding that it has grown from strength to strength, during a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Trump to convey New Year greetings, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2019. He also expressed his desire to continue to work with Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Live TV

Trump expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister wished Trump, his family and the people of the US good health, prosperity and success in the New Year. Trump also wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year.