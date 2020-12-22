हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on Thursday

Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in India.

PM Narendra Modi to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, on Thursday through video conferencing, the PMO said on Tuesday. The West Bengal governor and Union Education Minister will also be present during the ceremony, it said.

READ | No one will be left behind due to one's religion: PM Modi at AMU centenary celebrations

PM Modi's address will start at 11 am. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan on 24th December 2020 at 11 AM via video conferencing. The Governor of West Bengal and Union Education Minister will also be present on the occasion," said the official release.

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country. Tagore, a Nobel laureate, is one of the most revered icons from West Bengal, a state which will go to the assembly polls in the first half of 2021.

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an institution of national importance" by an Act of Parliament, the PMO noted.

The university followed the pedagogy devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere. The prime minister is the chancellor of the university. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiVisva-Bharati UniversityVisva-Bharati University centenary celebrations
Next
Story

India, Japan come up with mechanism for cooperation in steel industry
  • 1,00,75,116Confirmed
  • 1,46,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M17S

J&K DDC Election: Counting on 280 seats still going on