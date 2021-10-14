हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address launch event of seven new defence companies on Friday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the defence industry associations will be present on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi to address launch event of seven new defence companies on Friday
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at an event organised by the Defence Ministry to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on Friday, the PMO said on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the defence industry associations will be present on the occasion.

Referring to the seven new defence companies, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a department into seven fully government-owned corporate entities as a measure to improve self-reliance in the country's defence preparedness.

This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy and efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, it said.

The seven new defence companies that have been incorporated are Munitions India Limited (MIL), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), Yantra India Limited (YIL), India Optel Limited (IOL) and Gliders India Limited (GIL), the PMO said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiRajnath SinghMinistry of DefencePMOdefence companies
Next
Story

Majority community comes forward to support minorities to save ‘Kashmiriyat’

Must Watch

PT3M50S

Artificial Intelligence helps complete Beethoven Symphony