PM Narendra Modi to address ‘Mann ki Baat’ today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 11th Mann Ki Baat of 2021 on Sunday (November 28).

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat.”

This will be the 83rd episode of the PM's monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` and the second last edition of the year.

'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister`s monthly radio address, which is broadcast generally on the last Sunday of every month.

People will be able to listen to the programme on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

PM Modi is likely to address the COVID-19 situation during the Mann Ki Baat programme amid the threat of the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’.

On Saturday, the PM had chaired a review meeting on COVID-19 situation and vaccination with top government officials. Cabinet Secretary Gauba, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, PK Mishra and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan were also present during the meeting.

The statement released by the PMO after the meet had said, “PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. PM also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday labelled the new strain, first detected in South Africa, as a "variant of concern" and assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron.

(With news agency inputs)

