PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) on the coronavirus outbreak and measures being taken to contain the pandemic.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," PM Modi said in a tweet.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

It may be noted that the PM had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19 and called for a Janata Curfew on March 22, which was highly successful.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country stands at 446 while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 37, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Nine people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed.

The Central government has taken several steps to contain the rapid spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports.

There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people.

The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31.