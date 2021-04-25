PM Narendra Modi to address nation through monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday (April 25). This will be the fourth edition of the radio programme in the year 2021.

The Prime Minister will address the people on the 76th episode of his programme at 11 am amid the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The information about the address was posted on the Narendra Modi website as well as information on where people can listen to the radio show live.

The amount of new cases reported daily in India has been increasing with no signs of the situation getting better. India reported 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases on Saturday (April 24).

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday with oxygen manufacturers to boost oxygen supply and also made the decision to exempt custom duties to ensure cheaper services are available amid surge in demand for medical oxygen.

Mann Ki Baat is a medium for the Prime Minister Modi's to connect with the people of the nation. In this monthly radio programme he shares his thoughts and views with the people of the country. The programme is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

