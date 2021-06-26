PM Narendra Modi to address nation with 78th episode of Mann Ki Baat tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation through his popular radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (June 27).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will be streaming its 78th episode on Sunday (June 27) at 11 PM.

The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO. The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan along with the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday (June 26) urged the party workers to listen to the Prime Minister's show on Sunday (June 27).

This episode of Mann ki Baat comes after the nation began the next phase of the largest vaccination drive in the world. COVID-19 vaccines are being made available for free across the states and Union territories. It comes in the midst of preparations for the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

