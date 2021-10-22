हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 10 am

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today. 

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 10 am
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address the nation on Friday (October 22, 2021) morning. According to a Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the address will take place at 10 am today. 

“PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10am today,” the PMO informed on its official Twitter handle.

It may be noted that the address to the nation is taking place a day after India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier on Thursday at 9:47 am on Thursday, as per the CoWIN portal, the country crossed the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations mark. 

Shortly after the country reached the 100 crore vaccinations milestone mark, PM Modi visited Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital and interacted with doctors and health care workers there.

The prime minister also hailed the efforts of the health care workers and in a tweet said, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”.

Meanwhile, in his opinion piece, PM Modi noted that the landmark was reached in just nine months, and this was achevied despite many casting doubts on India’s capability.

“There was a lot of pressure from different interest groups to give preferential treatment to them in vaccination. Credit goes to Indian scientists and entrepreneurs for rising to the occasion to make the country ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in producing vaccines,” PM Modi wrote.

“We remember how unpredictable the situation appeared then, as we were faced by an unknown and invisible enemy mutating rapidly. The journey from anxiety to assurance has happened and our nation has emerged stronger, thanks to the world's largest vaccination drive. One of the reasons for the success of the campaign was the trust that people developed in the vaccine and the process followed, despite various efforts to create mistrust and panic,” he said.

