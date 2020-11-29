हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to arrive in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday, to inaugurate six-lane NH-19 widening project

During the tour, PM Modi will attend Dev Deepawali, undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and will also visit the Sarnath Archaeological Site.

PM Narendra Modi to arrive in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday, to inaugurate six-lane NH-19 widening project
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday (November 30, 2020) and dedicate to the nation the six-lane widening project of the Handia (Prayagraj) - Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. 

During the tour, the Prime Minister will attend Dev Deepawali, undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and will also visit the Sarnath Archaeological Site.

The 73 km stretch of the newly widened and six laned NH19, made with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by one hour.

Dev Deepawali, which has become a world-famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi, is celebrated on every Poornima of the Kartik month. The festival will be started by the Prime Minister by lighting a diya on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of River Ganges.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress. He will also see the Light and Sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.

