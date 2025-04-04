PM Modi To Attend 6th BIMSTEC Summit In Thailand Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the sixth BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit in Thailand on Friday.

Key leaders from countries including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Bhutan will also be present during the summit. This meeting will also serve as a platform to strengthen regional cooperation and collaboration.

Before leaving for his visit to Thailand, PM Modi informed on his handle of social media platform X that he will take part in various programmes aimed at boosting India's cooperation with Thailand and Sri Lanka and the BIMSTEC nations.

He wrote, "I will be visiting Thailand and Sri Lanka to take part in various programmes aimed at boosting India's cooperation with these nations and the BIMSTEC countries."

In his departure statement, PM Modi emphasised the significance of the BIMSTEC forum for economic growth and development in the Bay of Bengal region.

"Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. With its geographical location, India’s North Eastern region lies at the heart of BIMSTEC. I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind," he said.

This visit of PM Modi to two neighbouring countries underscores India’s commitment to its “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” policies, aligning with its broader vision for the Indo-Pacific region. The summit will offer a platform for leaders to discuss key initiatives that drive shared growth and regional stability.

(with IANS inputs)