PM Narendra Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting soon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 19) will chair a COVID-19 review meeting at 11:30 am. The meeting will aim at monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Earlier, PM Modi held a review meeting held on Saturday (April 17) in which he stressed on 3Ts, testing, tracking and treatment.

The Prime Minister also urged the officials to make an extra effort now and use all the avaliable resources, public or private, to ramp up the vaccine productions in the country.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India is grim. The country recorded yet again the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday, as per the health bulletin.

The new cases took the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday.

