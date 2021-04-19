हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 19) will chair a COVID-19 review meeting at 11:30 am. The meeting will aim at monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country.

PM Narendra Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting soon
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 19) will chair a COVID-19 review meeting at 11:30 am. The meeting will aim at monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Earlier, PM Modi held a review meeting held on Saturday (April 17) in which he stressed on 3Ts, testing, tracking and treatment.

The Prime Minister also urged the officials to make an extra effort now and use all the avaliable resources, public or private, to ramp up the vaccine productions in the country. 

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India is grim. The country recorded yet again the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday, as per the health bulletin.

The new cases took the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusNarendra ModiCovid review meet
Next
Story

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s health condition improves, remains in isolation

Must Watch

PT15M58S

Corona Warriors fighting every moment to save the lives of others