PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting with CMs of 7 states, UTs to review COVID-19 response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a high-level virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 hit states and UTs at 5:00 PM on Wednesday (September 23) to review the status and preparedness of coronavirus COVID-19 response and management.

These States/UTs are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. More than 63% of the active COVID-19 cases of the country are concentrated in these seven States/ UTs.

It is to be noted that high mortality with more than 2.0% Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is being reported from Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi. Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, their positivity rate is observed to be above the national average of 8.52%.

The Centre has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-q9 in the country in effective collaboration and close coordination with the State/UT governments. The Union Government is supporting them to ramp up the healthcare and medical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported a spike of 83,347 new COVID-19 cases and as many as 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours. The total tally of infections in the country stands at 56,46,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured cases and 90,020 deaths, as per the data by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 2,72,809 active cases and 9,36,554 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 33,407.

At least 6,62,79,462 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to September 22 of which 9,53,683 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

"India`s testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests. Higher than 6.5 cr total tests have been conducted across the country. Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall," Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet.