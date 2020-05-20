PM Narendra Modi to chair Union Cabinet meet today; farmers’ relief package, Cyclone Amphan to be discussed

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday chair the Union Cabinet meet during which two ordinances related to farmers and agricultural sectors and the fast approaching Cyclone Amphan is likely to be discussed.

According to reports, the Cabinet meeting is scheduled to begin around 11 AM. During the meeting, the Union cabinet is likely to approve the relief package for farmers.

PM-led Cabinet is also likely to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country and the lookdown 4 to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Union Cabinet is also likely to discuss measures to tackle the Cyclone Amphan, which is expected to make a landfall in West Bengal coast today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response preparedness against Cyclone Amphan and assured all possible Central assistance to the states which are likely to be hit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, MHA officials, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and officials of NDMA ad NDRF attended the meeting.

Soon after the meeting, the PM wrote on Twitter that he prays for everyone's safety 'and assure all possible support from the central government.'

At the review meet, Modi took stock of the situation and reviewed the measures as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.