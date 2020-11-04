हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to chair Virtual Global Investor Roundtable on November 5

The Roundtable will witness participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total Assets Under Management of about US$6 trillion. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on November 5, 2020, said the Prime Minister's Office.

The VGIR is being organized by the Union Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision-makers from the Government of India and Financial Market Regulators. Union Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance, RBI Governor and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The Roundtable will witness participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total Assets Under Management of about US$6 trillion. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore. The event will witness the participation of key decision-makers of these funds, ie, the CEOs and CIOs. Some of these investors would also be engaging for the first time with the Government of India. Apart from global investors, the Roundtable will also see the participation of several top Indian Business Leaders.

VGIR 2020 will focus on discussions around India’s economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government’s vision for the path to a USD 5 trillion economy. The event will provide an opportunity for leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India. Foreign investments in India this fiscal is the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year. 

VGIR 2020 will also provide an occasion for all stakeholders to further cement the strong partnerships that have been built and to foster engagement with international institutional investors who are looking to increase their Indian investments.

