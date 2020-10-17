PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on October 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, on October 19 at 7:30 PM via video conferencing.

"The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development," said the Prime Minister's Office.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting will convene virtually from October 19-21.

"It will bring together policymakers and scientific leaders, calling for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems, with great emphasis on COVID-19 with an "India for the World" framing," added PMO.

World leaders, eminent scientists and researchers from across the globe will join this annual meeting to discuss key priorities for accelerating progress across the Sustainable Development Goals in the post-pandemic world and elaborate on addressing the challenges to manage COVID-19.

The three-day program will feature leaders talks, panel discussions and virtual informal conversations on topics ranging from scientific interventions for fighting the pandemic, managing the pandemic and accelerating the development and implementation of global solutions to combat this pandemic and prevent the next one.

Approximately 1600 people from 40 countries will participate in this Annual meeting.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting will be co-hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, the Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog, along with the Grand Challenges Canada, the United States Agency for International Development and Wellcome.

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Harsh Vardhan, will deliver the opening remarks.

Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will present the plenary framing conversation.

This is to be noted that the Grand Challenges India was set up as a partnership of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2012, and Wellcome also joined the partnership.

