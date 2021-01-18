PM Narendra Modi to flag-off Ahmedabad and Surat metro projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video-conferencing on Monday (January 18). The ceremony will start at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, informed the Prime Minister's Office.

"Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM," Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday stated that the metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion, according to the PMO release.

"The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. The 22.8-km-long corridor-I is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, while the 5.4-km-long corridor-II is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore," the PMO statement read.

"The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. The 21.61-km-long corridor-I is from Sarthana to Dream City, while the 18.74-km-long corridor-II is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 12,020 crore," the statement added.