PM Narendra Modi to meet all CMs on January 11, ahead of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

New Delhi: As India prepares for its countrywide COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an online meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and UTs on Monday, January 11.

India had conducted a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination drive at 736 districts across 33 States/UTs on January 8. The objective of the mock drill is to ensure that the actual vaccine administration event takes place smoothly.

The government announced on Saturday that India will begin its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16.

The Centre informed that the healthcare and frontline workers nearly 3 crore in numbers are the top priority, followed by those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities which number to around 27 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting COVID-19. Starting that day, India’s nation-wide vaccination drive begins. Priority will be given to our brave doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including 'Safai Karamcharis'."

PM Modi had chaired a high-level review status meeting on Saturday to come to speed about the preparedness of the states and UTs for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials concerned.

The national drug regulator has approved two vaccines; the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, and the indigenously developed Covaxin for Emergency Use Authorisation as they established its safety and immunogenicity.