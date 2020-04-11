PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual meeting with CMs on extending coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Saturday (April 11, 2020) via video conferencing during which a decision on further extending the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, ending on April 14, is likely to be taken.

The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown across the country beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus.

Addressing floor leaders of various parties who have representation in Parliament, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi had made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".

According to an official statement, the PM said that states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Odisha has taken a lead and has extended the lockdown till April 30. Punjab was next to follow and extended lockdown till May 1.

"Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra had told PTI after Wednesday's interaction.

This is for the second time the Prime Minister will interact with the chief ministers via video link after the lockdown was imposed. During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, PM Modi had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss means to check the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India has risen to 7447 including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths as of Saturday.

Meanwhile the total number of cases across 184 nations reached 1,650,210 and the death toll stood at 100,376 at 11.45 pm (IST) on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The US continues to record the highest number of cases at 475,749, followed by Spain at 157,053, Italy at 147,577, Germany at 119,624, and France at 118,790. So far, Italy has witnessed the highest death toll across all the nations at 18,849, followed by the US at 17,925, Spain at 15,970, France at 12,228 and the UK at 8,973.